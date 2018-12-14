Gerard Way launches catchy Christmas single Dasher

Gerard Way has released a new single, just in time for Christmas.

It’s titled Dasher and features Lydia Night from The Regrettes – and it follows hot on the heels of the former My Chemical Romance vocalists tracks Getting Down The Germs and Baby You’re A Haunted House.

Way says: “Dasher is about a girl who falls in love with a reindeer. The reindeer thinks she’s pretty great too. They have adventures, they talk about life. The song is also about the magic sometimes hidden in the mundane.”

Watch the lyric video for the track below.

Earlier this week, the first trailer for Way’s new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy received its first trailer.

The series is based on the singer's comic book series of the same name, written with illustrator Gabriel Ba in 2007. Now it has been adapted for a 10-part live-action Netflix series, due for release February 15, 2019.

The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige and more.