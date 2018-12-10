Watch the first trailer for Gerard Way's new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy

The first trailer has been released for Gerard Way's new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

The series is based on the singer's comic book series of the same name, written with illustrator Gabriel Ba in 2007. Now it has been adapted for a 10-part live-action Netflix series, due for release February 15, 2019.

Speaking last year, the former My Chemical Romance frontman said: "I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

The Umbrella Academy comics focus on a “dysfunctional family of superheroes” called Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Despite their differing points of view, they band together to solve the riddle of their father’s mysterious death.

The Netflix series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige and more.