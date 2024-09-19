George Harrison’s Living In The Material World celebrates 50 years with special anniversary reissue

George Harrison’s Living In The Material World will be reissued across a variety of formats to mark its 50th anniversary later this year.

The late Beatle's fourth studio album has been completely remixed from the original tapes by Paul Hicks and produced by Olivia and Dhani Harrison. It’ll be released on November 15 through Dark Horse Records/BMG on LP, 2LP, CD, 2CD, coloured vinyl and as a Super Deluxe box set, which will include a Blu-ray featuring the tracks in Dolby Atmos, hi-res 5.1 surround sound and stereo mixes.

Along with the original 1973 album, the new edition will also contains studio outtakes, alternative versions and acoustic tracks - and you can listen to Take 18 of Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) below.

The Super Deluxe package is limited to 5000 units worldwide and, along with the Blu-ray, will also contain Living In The Material World on heavyweight double vinyl and 2CDs, with 12 previously unreleased early versions of every track on the record.

A 7-inch single will also contain the previously unreleased track Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) featuring Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Rick Danko from The Band alongside Harrison's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr. This edition will also have a 60-page hardback book curated by Harrison’s widow Olivia and Rachel Cooper and feature a range of memorabilia alongside recording notes.

Olivia says: “I hope you revisit Living In The Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George’s wish for himself and mankind. Give me love, give me peace on earth.”

Dhani Harrison adds: "Finally, we are overjoyed to present to you the 50th anniversary package of George Harrison's Living In The Material World. For those of you who are just discovering this album; This record was released in service and with deep love for all our brothers and sisters around the world who populate this dualistic system we live in called Earth. Peace be upon all sentient beings.”

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order details can be found below.

George Harrison - Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18) [Official Visualizer] - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Dark Horse Records/BMG)

George Harrison: Living In The Material World

Super deluxe tracklist

LP1/CD Disc 1 (2024 Mix)

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long

5. Who Can See It

6. Living in the Material World

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord)

8. Be Here Now

9. Try Some Buy Some

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round

11. That Is All

LP2/CD Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O'Dell (2024 Mix)

13. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) *CD Only

7" Single

1. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

2. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

Blu-Ray

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets 'Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

12. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

13. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

14. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

15. Don't Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

16. Who Can See It (Take 93)

17. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

18. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

19. Be Here Now (Take 8)

20. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

21. The Day the World Gets 'Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

Related content