Gentle Giant announce reimagined, remixed and remastered version of 1977 live album Playing The Fool

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have announced that they will release a reimagined, remastered and remixed version. of their 1977 live album Playing The Fool in the Spring. You can watch a video trailer for the new release below.

Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will feature the band's entire concert set from the time and features three additional tracks, Interview, Timing and Ray Shulman's Violin Feature. The new release, which has been mixed and produced by Dan Bornemark, will also be available in Stereo (96/24), 5.1 Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos.

"This definitive release delivers the ultimate Gentle Giant live performance as it was originally intended," the band say. "Complete with restored in-between-song commentary, band introductions, and the authentic ambience of each venue. It also includes the full original setlist and three unreleased tracks.

"The Complete Live Experience brings a fresh level of clarity and depth to Gentle Giant’s live recordings, capturing the full scope of the band’s artistry as they were meant to be heard."

Playing The Fool: The Complete Live Experience will be available on vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and digital. The band haven't released pe-order information yet.

Gentle Giant "Playing the Fool: The Complete Live Experience" COMING SPRING 2025!