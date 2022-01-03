Gentle Giant announce Civilian reissue for Spring

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have announced they will reissue their eleventh and final studio album, Civilian, on vinyl and CD this Spring.

In a short statement the band said: "Happy new years Giant fans! We have an exciting update for you: In the spring of 2022, the original version of Gentle Giant's final album Civilian will finally be reissued on CD & Vinyl. Stay tuned for more!"

There's no more info at this stage, but the band's reissues of their first four albums back in 2020 were pressed on 180 gram vinyl and feature their original gatefold sleeves and artwork, while reissues of Octopus and The Power And The Glory were remixed by Steven Wilson.

Civilian, recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys with Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick was released in 1980. The album contained shorter, more. commercial material. The band split after a short US tour. Some rare footage of the Miami show on that final tour resurfaced recently.