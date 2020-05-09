Genesis stream The Way We Walk today at 8pm

Genesis will stream 1993's The Way We Walk today at 8pm BST/2pm EDT as part of their Genesis Film festival which is streaming full live performances form the band during lockdown via the band's You Tube Channel.

Released in 1993 The Way We Walk was recorded at the band's show at London's Earls Court on November 8, 1992 during the tour for We Can't Dance, the final album recorded with Phil Collins as a singer. The set features eight hit singles plus a collection of older material including Dance On A Volcano, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, The Musical Box, Firth Of Fifth and I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) as well as lengthy renditions of Home By The Sea and Fading Lights.

Genesis have previously announced: "Introducing the Genesis Film Festival, a celebration of live footage for you to enjoy during lockdown! Over the next 5 weeks, every Saturday from 8pm BST/2pm EDT a new Genesis film will be made available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel for 7 days."

The Way We Walk will be followed by:

May 16: When In Rome (2007)

Genesis feature on the front cover of the latest issue of Prog Magazine, discussing both their current reunion and also the making of 1970's Trespass album.

Watch The Genesis Film Festival