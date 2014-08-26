Genesis film gets Blu-ray update

Genesis concert film Three Sides Live is set to be released on Blu-ray for the first time.

Filmed in November 1981 on the Abacab tour in North America, it was originally released on VHS to coincide with the live album of the same name. It has only ever been released on DVD in the limited edition box set The Movie Box 1981-2007.

Originally filmed in 16mm, the footage has now been fully restored and is being reissued as a standalone DVD and Blu-ray. The show focuses on tracks from the Duke and Abacab albums and the tracks are intercut with behind the scenes footage and interviews with band members.

Three Sides Live is released on November 3.

Tracklist