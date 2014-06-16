Genesis reunite! (for a BBC 2 documentary!)

It was announced this morning that the members of the classic Gabriel-era- Genesis will reunite for a BBC Two documentary to air later this year.

The band will appear in their own feature-length documentary which is currently going under the working title Genesis: Together And Apart. The BBC claim that the show will reunite the original members of the band for the first time since 1975. Obviously that does not take into account footage of most of the band members in the 2008 DVD release The Genesis Songbook, nor the reuniting of the classic line-up for the 1999 re-reording of The Carpet Crawlers for the Turn It On Again: The Hits compilation.

The programme forms part of a new series of music programming on the BBC to highlight the inaugural BBC Music Awards which is set to take place at Earl’s Court in December. At this morning’s launch, Director General of the BBC, Tony Hall said: “Today’s the start of something very special for everyone who loves music. BBC Music is a celebration of the brilliant music talent across our country. We’ll be joining up music on television, radio, iPlayer and online like never before. there’ll be new shows; new partnerships; and whole new ways to support music on the BBC.”