Genesis film will feature shamed impresario King

The BBC have defended their decision to include shamed impresario Jonathan King in the upcoming Genesis documentary Together And Apart.

The film features Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Steve Hackett speaking together about the band’s history, alongside unseen archive material. It’s to be broadcast on BBC2 on October 4 at 9.15pm.

King was jailed in 2001 for four indecent assaults and two serious sexual offences on teenage boys. He was released four years later.

The broadcaster says it was essential to include him because of the “significant role” he played – having discovered Genesis, given them their name and produced their early works. They say he wasn’t paid for his appearance.

King objected when a 2011 repeat of a 1976 Top Of The Pops episode was edited to remove him. He called it a “Stalinist revision of history” and received assurances from the BBC that it would never happen again.