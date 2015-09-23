Genesis Album Artist Paul Whitehead On Tonight's Prog Magazine Show

The iconic album artwork for Genesis albums Trespass, Foxtrot and Nursery crime will long live in the memory of prog fans.

But there’s a lot more to Paul Whitehead’s work than those three Genesis album covers. He also worked with Van der Graaf Generator, Lindisfarne, Le Orme and Peter Hammill, with whom he performed musically on Fool’s Mate and In Camera.

Paul discusses all this with Philip Wilding on tonight’s Prog Magazine Show on TeamRock.com, as well as the time Paul was in the Guinness Book Of World Records for painting the world’s largest indoor mural at the Vegas Wold Casino!

You’ll also hear music from Genesis, Colosseum, Coheed & Cambria, Operation: Mindcrime, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Riverside, john Hackett, Lazuli and more.

You can hear the new Prog Magazine Show between 9-11pm every Wednesday evening.

