Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show

Ace Frehley and Gene Simmons at Kiss' Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2014

Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley will reunite for a one-off benefit show later this month.

Kiss star Simmons will hook up once again with his old bandmate Frehley for The Children Matter Benefit Concert which has been organised to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The show at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota, on September 20, will be the first time the pair have played live in public together since 2001.

Don Felder and Cheap Trick will also perform, while the Gene Simmons Band will headline the event.

All proceeds from concert will go to the hurricane relief efforts of the charity MATTER. They work in partnership with on-ground relief organisations to source and ship the items needed most in the affected areas.

Tickets for the benefit show are now available.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Simmons had co-written two new tracks for Frehley’s next solo album.

Frehley later told Eddie Trunk: “I just shot him an e-mail and said, ‘C’mon, let’s write some songs together for my new record. Next thing you know, he’s down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was, like, a record, for me and him.

“We had a fantastic time. He came down. We ate in the backyard while I was watering my palm trees. He was going to my fiancée Rachel, ‘This is something new I’ve never seen before.’ He’s eating a sandwich and I’m watering a palm tree in my backyard. But it was a lot of fun.”

Kiss: Paul Stanley rules out Ace Frehley return