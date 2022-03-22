Geezer Butler launches NFT project to raise money for Ukraine

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has launched his first ever NFT, a graphic novel titled The Antibody Collection.

The multi-part project has been carried out in collaboration with YellowHeart, the NFT marketplace for music, to raise money for Ukrainian relief efforts following the Russian invasion of the country. All proceeds from the novel will be donated to charities including IFAW, Harmony Fund, Save The Children and UNICEF.

The Antibody Collection offers each chapter as an animated limited edition NFT, each featuring original bass-focused music written by Butler, alongside original artwork by notable artist KOL, aka Kolin Humphries.

Conceptualized during lockdown in 2020, Butler and KOL's idea for the NFT project came to light after the pair bonded over a drawing of Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park which was done as a gift for the Villa-mad Sabbath bassist. Kol then shared with Butler an image of a grotesque demon that would be used throughout the novel, and the collaboration was set.

"I'm really excited by the concept of NFTs and look forward to releasing my first," says Butler. "It's great to have a new medium in which to share art, music, stories, etc., and I'm looking forward to my upcoming release — a 'comic' with art, a story and music — and to this new relationship with YellowHeart."

YellowHeart CEO and founder Josh Katz adds, "We are so excited to be partnering with music legend Geezer Butler on this relevant and truly original NFT collection.

"We are committed to supporting artists as they embark on their creative NFT journeys, and Geezer Butler's incredible musical and artistic vision for this collection will excite fans and new audiences."

The Antibody Collection which will go live on March 25 at 12pm EST.

Butler is the second member of Black Sabbath to join the NFT game, following on from vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who recently launched his line of CryptoBatz, alongside the new variant MutantBatz. That project is a knowing tribute to Ozzy's most notorious on-stage moment, when he famously bit the head off a bat during a concert in 1982.