Gavin Harrison debut album to get 25th anniversary reissue

King Crimson, Porcupine Tree and The Pineapple Thief dummer Gavin Harrison is to have his debut solo album Sanity & Gravity reissued to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The newly remastered version will be released through Kscope on January 28.

Originally released in 1997, the album featured guest appearances from former Japan members Mick Karn and Richard Barbieri as well as Harrison's future King Crimson colleague Jakko Jakszyk and former Egg and National Health man Dave Stewart. The album has become something of a cult release with the CD fetching high sums on the resale market.

“When I was originally faced with the prospect of making a 'solo' drum album I decided I would take a more experimental approach to playing my instrument, I felt there was a way to express emotion from the drums played from a more melodic point of view and compose in a way as if I were playing an instrument like a piano. I was extremely happy to collaborate with so many of my favourite musicians and that they would be open minded and sympathetic to the experimental approach. This record made so many of my rhythmic and melodic dreams come true."

The newly remastered edition will be released with an exclusive bonus track and new cover artwork for the anniversary edition and will be available on CD, LP and digitally.

(Image credit: Kscope)

Gavin Harrison: Sanity & Gravity

1. Aim

2. On A Wave Of Positivity

3. Dog Day

4. A Place To Stay

5. Witness (for Bobby)

6. Dearest Blood

7. Sonata in H

8. Big News For A Small Day

9. Witness (reprise)

10. Iron Horse (Bonus track)