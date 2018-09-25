Gary Numan cancels Cleveland show after fatal tour bus accident

Gary Numan cancelled his show at Cleveland’s House Of Blues last night after his tour bus was involved in a fatal accident.

Cleveland.com report that as the bus turned on to Superior Avenue from East 9th Street close to the venue on Monday, it struck a 91-year-old man as he was crossing the street. The man, who has not been named, died at the scene.

Numan later issued a statement to announce he was cancelling the planned performance, reporting that everyone connected with the tour were “utterly devastated” by the incident.

Numan says: “We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today.

“Every one of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect, it would have been entirely wrong.

“I’m sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologise to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused.

“All tickets will be honoured at the point of purchase. At the moment, all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love.”

Cleveland police did not arrest the tour bus driver as he showed no signs of impairment. The incident is now under full investigation by the city’s authorities.