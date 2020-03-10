Gandalf’s Fist to release The Clockwork Fable on vinyl

Steampunk space rockers Gandalf’s Fist are to release a vinyl box set of their conceptual adventure The Clockwork Fable, via Plane Groovy. The limited edition five-LP set is due out in July and includes guest appearances from Arjen Lucassen, Gryphon’s Dave Oberlé and Gremlins star Zach Galligan.

Says multi-instrumentalist Dean Marsh: “Having released a single for Edison phonograph wax cylinder last year we're slowly catching up to contemporary formats, and having being vetoed in releasing a boxed-crate of 8-track tapes, I'm delighted that we're now in a position that we can release an album we're all immensely proud of, not only in many people’s preferred format, but also as a fantastic collector’s item. We're currently measuring how many extra records we can fit into the box set in preparation for our next album!”

The Clockwork Fable was originally released as a triple album in 2016 and is set in the fictional world of Cogtopolis. You can pre-order a copy of the new box set from the Gandalf’s Fist website.