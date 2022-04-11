Gandalf's Fist sign Agile Thumb to their label – listen to In One Ear!

Milton Keynes four-piece Agile Thumb are to release Edocesrom – their debut EP – on April 17 via Nightkeeper Productions. They're the first external signings on the label, which was set up by Gandalf’s Fist – check out lead track In One Ear (And Out The Other) below.

Fist guitarist Dean Marsh, who's also CEO of Nightkeeper Productions, says, “We absolutely fell in love with the mysterious nature of Agile Thumb and were already somewhat familiar with their sound. We could see a lot of ourselves in their DNA, so when we heard they were looking for a label to release their debut EP we jumped at the opportunity!”

Agile Thumb started out in 2018 as a psychedelic funk trio Pinto Johnson Memorial Assembly and now specialise in head-twisting experimental soundscapes. Their vocalist, Robert Black, says: “We’d like to thank the guys from the Fist for signing us up to their label – it’s an honour to be the first band to do so and we think existing fans of Gandalf’s Fist will be sure to find our stuff to be up their street – exciting times ahead."

Meanwhile, Gandalf’s Fist are working on their follow-up to the epic Clockwork Saga. The band's eighth studio album is due for release later in 2022.

