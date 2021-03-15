Gandalf's Fist announce tenth anniversary reissue of Road To Darkness

Cumbrian prog sextet Gandalf's Fist have announced a tenth anniversary reissue of their second album The Road To Darkness. For the very fist time, a vinyl version of the album will be released through the Plane Groovy label.

The album, the band's second full-length release, has also been re-pressed on CD, with the special, remixed and remastered, version of the CD album being officially been sold out and unavailable since 2019.

“It’s fantastic to be able to make this album available again to mark ten years of its existence," says Fist frontman Dean Marsh. "The vinyl release is especially exciting as, from the fantastic artwork to the space-rock thematic, if there was ever one of our records that was ‘made’ for the vinyl format, this was it! The fact our previous limited edition vinyl releases have previously sold out is a great feeling, especially knowing these LPs take little time in becoming rare collector’s items! ”

2011 was a busy year for the fledgling Fist. Not only did they release their debut album The Master And The Monkey (also released on vinyl through Plane Groovy), but they also released two EPs, Songs From The Solway and The Wizard's Study, before releasing The Road To Darkness.

Gandalf's Fist are also offering limited number of Party Bags containing exclusive 10th Birthday merch items and a brand new 2-hour long Making-of documentary as a free download with every Road To Darkness CD, T-shirt or Party-Bag!

Pre-order Road To Darkness.