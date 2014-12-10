Gamma Ray to issue Best Of

Gamma Ray have confirmed they are to release a career-spanning compilation early in the new year.

The Best Of Gamma Ray will be issued via earMusic on January 30 in a standard 2CD edition, as well as a 4LP version and a limited 2CD package with leather-style packaging.

It includes tracks from the band’s debut Heading For Tomorrow through to their latest effort Empire Of The Undead.

All 25 tracks have been re-mastered by Eike Freese and the liner notes have been written by guitarist Kai Hansen. As well as the Best Of, all of Gamma Ray albums will be re-released throughout 2015, with extensive booklets and bonus material.