Gallows issue Desolation Sounds documentary

Gallows have released a short film about their fourth album Desolation Sounds.

The band release Desolation Sounds on April 13 via Play It Again Sam and Part One of a documentary has been issued, in which Gallows discuss the making of the record.

In May, they play headline shows in Glasgow, London and Manchester with support from Baby Godzilla. They are also set to appear at the Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds, Hatfield and Wolverhampton.

Desolation Sounds is named after an expanse of water in frontman Wade MacNeil’s native Canada. It features 10 songs and runs for 36 minutes.

Guitarist Laurent Barnard says: “It’s the record I’ve dreamt about making. I think the album sounds really fearless. It’s the sound of a band that’s comfortable with playing music together, rather than trying to fit into a certain scene or zeitgeist or any preconceived notion of what the band should be.

“We just ignored the outside music world and made an album that felt good in our guts.”

The record was co-produced by Steve Sears at Titan Studios in Watford and the release coincides with the group’s 10th anniversary.

Album pre-orders and exclusive bundles also available from the band’s website.

GALLOWS LIVE IN MAY 2015

22 May: Glasgow Cathouse

26 May: London Garage

27 May: Manchester Sound Control