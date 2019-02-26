Furious mother lambasts the wrong Mastodon on social media over scam claim

A furious mother has lashed out at Mastodon on social media – accusing them of scamming her son.

Lambgoat report that the woman – known only as Carol – sent a tirade of foul-mouthed messages to the band in January via Facebook, saying that Mastodon should be “ashamed” of their actions.

When queried by guitarist Bill Kelliher exactly what she was complaining about, the woman insisted that the band had offered her son a job, but that he’d heard nothing since then and accused them of sending him on a "wild goose chase."

Kelliher pointed out that the band had been on tour in Europe in January and insisted that Mastodon weren’t hiring anyone, calling Carol’s claims “total bullshit” in the process.

However, it appears that the mother might have had her wires crossed and had mistakenly directed her anger towards the band when she thought she was speaking with a company called Mastodon, of which there are many around the world.

We're just as confused as you about this one, and we'll probably never find out how it turns out.

Mastodon will head out on the road with Coheed And Cambria on The Unheavenly Skye Tour this spring.

The run of 26 shows will get under way at the Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville on May 28 and will see Mastodon perform their 2009 album Crack The Skye in full to celebrate its 10th anniversary.