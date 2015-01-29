Video: Funeral For A Friend on 'Chapter And Verse'

Funeral For A Friend frontman Matthew Davies-Kreye and bassist Richard Boucher recently sat down with TeamRock to give us the lowdown on their brand new album, ‘Chapter And Verse’. During the filmed interview – which you can watch below – the pair reveal the influences which informed its heavier direction.

“The songs on Chapter and Verse have a more emotionally-aggressive content and sound,” explains Matthew. “Over the last couple of years, I’ve been delving more into a lot of hardcore and post-hardcore stuff – even going back to the records that got me wanting to be in a band in the first place. Bands like Deadguy and Kiss It Goodbye, as well as current bands like Touché Amoré and Such Gold. There’s so many incredible records being made now by bands who are willing to push the envelope a little further in aggressive music and aren’t ashamed of wearing their hearts on their sleeve. It’s definitely the way forward.”

The duo also discuss the story behind their single, You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions and Matt’s love of the influential Delaware record label, Jade Tree.

Watch the full interview below.

Funeral For A Friend’s album, Chapter and Verse, is out now. See their official website for their upcoming tour dates.