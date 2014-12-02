Funeral For A Friend add support

Southampton punks Creeper and California hardcore outfit No Bragging Rights will support Funeral For A Friend next month.

The Welsh rockers have lined up a run of eight headlining dates in January to support their upcoming seventh album Chapter And Verse. It launches on January 19 via Distiller Records and they’ve issued a promo for the track 1%.

Creeper will launch their debut EP on December 8 and the upcoming gigs will be their first chance to play new material live.

The band say in a statement: “This is a total dream come true for the members of this band. It marks the first time Creeper have played any further out than London and will also mark the live debut of a new song on the set.”

No Bragging Rights formed in 1999 and released their fifth album The Concrete Flower earlier this year.

Jan 15: Bristol Fleece

Jan 16: Birmingham Institute

Jan 17: Manchester Gorilla

Jan 18: Glasgow King Tut’s

Jan 19: Newcastle Riverside

Jan 20: Leeds University

Jan 22: London Electric Ballroom

Jan 23: Southampton 1865

Chapter And Verse tracklist