Funeral For A Friend add support

Southampton punks Creeper and California hardcore outfit No Bragging Rights will support Funeral For A Friend next month.
The Welsh rockers have lined up a run of eight headlining dates in January to support their upcoming seventh album Chapter And Verse. It launches on January 19 via Distiller Records and they’ve issued a promo for the track 1%.
Creeper will launch their debut EP on December 8 and the upcoming gigs will be their first chance to play new material live.
The band say in a statement: “This is a total dream come true for the members of this band. It marks the first time Creeper have played any further out than London and will also mark the live debut of a new song on the set.”
No Bragging Rights formed in 1999 and released their fifth album The Concrete Flower earlier this year.
Tour dates
Jan 15: Bristol Fleece
Jan 16: Birmingham Institute
Jan 17: Manchester Gorilla
Jan 18: Glasgow King Tut’s
Jan 19: Newcastle Riverside
Jan 20: Leeds University
Jan 22: London Electric Ballroom
Jan 23: Southampton 1865
Chapter And Verse tracklist
- Stand By Me For The Millionth Time 2. You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions 3. Pencil Pusher 4. You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself 5. 1% 6. After All These Years…Like A Lightbulb Going Off In My Head 7. Modern Excuse Of A Man 8. Inequality 9. Brother 10. Donny 11. The Jade Tree Years Were My Best