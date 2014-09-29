Funeral For A Friend reveal Chapter And Verse

Funeral For A Friend have confirmed the release of seventh album Chapter And Verse – and launched lead track You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions.

The follow-up to 2013’s Conduit appears on January 19 via Distiller Records. It’s described as “unapologetically political” and “a far cry from the band’s early material.”

Vocalist Matthew Davies-Kreye says the track offers a stark warning: “Never trust something you can’t see with your own eyes.”

Funeral For A Friend hit the road next month ahead of a full UK tour in January.

Tracklist

Stand By Me For The Millionth Time You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions Pencil Pusher You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself 1% After All These Years…Like A Lightbulb Going Off In My Head Modern Excuse Of A Man Inequality Brother Donny The Jade Tree Years Were My Best

October tour

Oct 03: Barrow In Furness Nines

Oct 04: Edinburgh Cabaret Voltaire

Oct 05: Make A Scene Festival, Middlesborough

Nov 28: Cheltenham 2 Pigs

Nov 29: Rugby Vault

Nov 30: Wrexham Comic Con After-party

Dec 18: Cardiff University

Dec 19: Frome Cheese & Grain

UK headline tour

Jan 15: Bristol Fleece

Jan 16: Birmingham Institute

Jan 17: Manchester Gorilla

Jan 18: Glasgow King Tuts

Jan 19: Newcastle Riverside

Jan 20: Leeds University

Jan 21: London Electric Ballroom

Jan 22: Southampton 1865