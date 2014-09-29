Funeral For A Friend reveal Chapter And Verse

Funeral For A Friend have confirmed the release of seventh album Chapter And Verse – and launched lead track You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions.
The follow-up to 2013’s Conduit appears on January 19 via Distiller Records. It’s described as “unapologetically political” and “a far cry from the band’s early material.”
Vocalist Matthew Davies-Kreye says the track offers a stark warning: “Never trust something you can’t see with your own eyes.”
Funeral For A Friend hit the road next month ahead of a full UK tour in January.
Tracklist
Stand By Me For The Millionth Time
You’ve Got A Bad Case Of The Religions
Pencil Pusher
You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourself
1%
After All These Years…Like A Lightbulb Going Off In My Head
Modern Excuse Of A Man
Inequality
Brother
Donny
The Jade Tree Years Were My Best
October tour
Oct 03: Barrow In Furness Nines
Oct 04: Edinburgh Cabaret Voltaire
Oct 05: Make A Scene Festival, Middlesborough
Nov 28: Cheltenham 2 Pigs
Nov 29: Rugby Vault
Nov 30: Wrexham Comic Con After-party
Dec 18: Cardiff University
Dec 19: Frome Cheese & Grain
UK headline tour
Jan 15: Bristol Fleece
Jan 16: Birmingham Institute
Jan 17: Manchester Gorilla
Jan 18: Glasgow King Tuts
Jan 19: Newcastle Riverside
Jan 20: Leeds University
Jan 21: London Electric Ballroom
Jan 22: Southampton 1865