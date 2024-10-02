Fully authorised visual history of Cardiacs to be published

New Cardiacs biography, A Big Book And A Band And Whole World Window, will be published in January

A brand new, fully authorised book about the life and times of cult alt.prog band Cardiacs is to be published next year.

A Big Book And A Band And Whole World Window will be published through independent publisher Melodic Virtue on January 3.

The new book has been compiled and designed by Aaron Tanner, who has previously worked with The ResidentsButthole Surfers and Ministry, and spans the group’s formative years as Cardiac Arrest to their last single, 2007's Ditzy Scene. The book, which features an intro from Napalm Death's Shane Emburey and features rare and unseen photos, artwork, and other ephemera. 

A Big Book And A Band And Whole World Window also contains a vinyl 7" record of the previously unreleased track, Aukamakic/Dead Mouse, from their 1979 debut, Cardiac Arrest E.P., as well as the track previously unreleased on vinyl, Faster Than Snakes With A Ball And A Chain, which was originally intended for their 1999 album, Guns.

Pre-order A Big Book And A Band And Whole World Window.

