Frost* to reissue Milliontown and Experiments In Mass Appeal on vinyl

UK prog rockers Frost* have announced they will release their first two albums, Milliontown and Experiments In Mass Appeal on vinyl for the very first time. Both albums will be available as 180g vinyl and will be released through InsideOut Music on July 9.

Frost* was formed in 2004 by keyboard player and singer Jem Godfrey. They released their debut album Milliontown in 2006. The album was an instant success and is regarded by many as a classic in the modern prog rock genre featuring John Mitchell on guitar, John Jowitt on bass and Andy Edwards on drums.

The band quickly followed it up with Experiments In Mass Appeal in 2008, in many ways the antithesis of Milliontown featuring a much more stripped back sound, more concise songs and a new band member and singer in the form of Dec Burke.

The live album The Philadelphia Experiment followed in 2009 and the a long gap followed before third album Falling Satellites was released in 2016 with a new line-up of Nathan King on bass and Craig Blundell on drums, plus returning guitarist and singer John Mitchell on guitar who also co-wrote much of the album with Jem Godfrey.

Frost* released their most recent album, Day And Age, their first new studio album for five years, in May.

Milliontown and Experiments in Mass Appeal will be available as both Limited CD digipaks and Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD.

Pre-order Milliontown.

Pre-order Experiments In Mass Appeal.