From First To Last and Sonny Moore fuel reunion rumours

From First To Last and their former frontman Sonny ‘Skrillex’ Moore are teasing a possible reunion.

Skrillex ended his Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music this week with a mystery song called Bonus Track, which From First To Last later shared on social media.

A snippet of the so-called Bonus Track can be heard below.

The track is reminiscent of Moore’s work with the band, but includes references to social media and photo-sharing app Snapchat, which would suggest it’s a new recording rather than a previously unheard song. It could be a leftover demo with new vocals, or simply a one-off collaboration – but neither party has so far commented.

Moore left From First To Last in 2007 to pursue his solo career under the Skrillex banner. He recorded two albums with the band, 2004’s Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has A Body Count and 2006 effort Heroine.

From First To Last guitarist Matt Good previously revealed the band were working on new music. Earlier, he said the band and Moore had been keen to work together again, but that their schedules had so far made it impossible.

Good took over on lead vocal duties following Moore’s departure, but the band brought in Periphery’s Spencer Sotelo for 2015 album Dead Trees.

Since leaving the band, Skrillex released his 2014 debut album Recess and teamed up with Diplo for 2015’s Skrillex and Diplo Present Jack U.

He has also put out a number of EPs and singles.

