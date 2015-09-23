Trending

Babymetal appeared onstage with Skrillex in Japan

By News  

Well, this happened and we're quite jealous we weren't there

In perhaps the most ‘internet’ thing to happen this week, everyone’s favourite J-metal sensations Babymetal joined superstar dubstep DJ Skrillex onstage in Japan for a mashup of Gimme Chocolate at the Ultra Music Festival in Tokyo.

Regardless of your opinions on Babymetal and Skrillex, you’ve got to admit this looks bonkers – the stage has massive strobes built into it for crying out loud! But will this see the start of a new collaboration between the two? We’re coining the term J-Step now.

Babymetal are headlining Wembley Arena in London on 2 April, 2016. You can get a 4ft tall version of the poster below FREE in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.