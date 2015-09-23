Babymetal appeared onstage with Skrillex in Japan

In perhaps the most ‘internet’ thing to happen this week, everyone’s favourite J-metal sensations Babymetal joined superstar dubstep DJ Skrillex onstage in Japan for a mashup of Gimme Chocolate at the Ultra Music Festival in Tokyo.

Regardless of your opinions on Babymetal and Skrillex, you’ve got to admit this looks bonkers – the stage has massive strobes built into it for crying out loud! But will this see the start of a new collaboration between the two? We’re coining the term J-Step now.

Babymetal are headlining Wembley Arena in London on 2 April, 2016. You can get a 4ft tall version of the poster below FREE in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.