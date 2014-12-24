Freedom To Glide tease Christmas truce track

Freedom To Glide will launch a free track at midnight tonight (December 24) to mark the Christmas truce events of World War I.

The song, to be revealed on their Bandcamp page, is the first part of a seasonal work to mark the centenary of the conflict, which ran from 1914 to 1918. View their trailer video below.

Pete Riley and Andy Nixon began their exploration of the war with last year’s concept album Rain. An EP called Sick To Death was launched last month, looking at the brutal treatment of shellshocked soldiers. It was headed with a video for A Better Way.

Now the duo tell Prog: “Our Christmas track will be available with the option to pay if you like, but it’s free if you prefer. It’s the beginning of an ongoing project – we’ll be adding to the Christmas theme over the next four years, with a view to possibly releasing a CD of the whole movement in December 2018.”

Further details will be announced on Freedom To Glide’s Facebook page.