Fred Durst to direct new movie starring John Travolta

Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst has been named as director of upcoming movie Moose, which will star John Travolta.

Moose is co-written by Durst with Dave Bekerman, and tells the tale of a movie fan (played by Devon Sawa, who famously played Stan in the Eminem video of the same name) who becomes obsessed with his favourite action hero (played by John Travolta), before taking an even darker turn and eventually trying to destroy the actor’s life.

Variety reports that the movie is loosely inspired by events that happened to Durst many years ago.

Fred Durst has previously directed two movies, The Education Of Charlie Banks and The Longshots.

Last year, Wes Borland told Metal Hammer that he wished Limp Bizkit were doing more, and should be more active this year.

