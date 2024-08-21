See a de-aged Fred Durst appear in trailer for suitably 2000s-themed horror/comedy Y2K

Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst appears in the trailer for new A24 horror/comedy Y2K.

The 54-year-old briefly appears towards the end of the teaser, showing up de-aged and in his iconic red baseball cap. Watch the trailer below.

Durst’s inclusion in Y2K seems perfectly placed, given the film takes place on New Year’s Eve 1999, around the time when Limp Bizkit were among the biggest bands in the world. Y2K stars Jaeden Martell (It, Knives Out), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) as teens at a house party, suddenly on the run when technology goes haywire and murderous as a result of Y2K. The film marks Kyle Mooney’s (Zoolander 2, No Hard Feelings) theatrical directorial debut, from a script written by Mooney and Evan Winter, and will enter cinemas on December 6.

Y2K was a proposed computer problem towards the end of the 20th century, with some pundits suggesting that technology would suffer at the turn of the new millennium. They specifically feared that tech using two-digit dates would mix up the years 2000 and 1900. However, the theory became a wider cultural phenomenon and inspired concerns over an impending apocalypse.

Y2K will be the second A24 film to feature Durst this year. The frontman also appeared in horror/drama I Saw The TV Glow as Frank, the oppressive stepfather of protagonist Owen (Justice Smith). Previously, Durst directed the 2019 psychological thriller The Fanatic, starring John Travolta, and had a cameo as himself in 2001 Ben Stiller comedy Zoolander.

Limp Bizkit are currently headline a tour across North America, with support coming from Bones, N8noface, Riff Raff and actor/musician Corey Feldman. The band play the RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington, tonight (August 21), then the Toyota Pavilion in Concord, California, Friday (August 23) and the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, on Saturday (August 24). Tickets are now available.

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On