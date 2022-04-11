Frank Zappa's mid-70s live sets explored in Erie 6-disc box set

More than seven hours of unreleased Frank Zappa footage from his peak period is included in new set, which captures live shows in and around Erie, PA

Frank Zappa
Zappa Trust, Ahmet Zappa and Vaultmeister Joe Travers have gathered together a trio of Frank Zappa's live shows from the mid-70s in a new box set. Zappa/Erie is out on June 3 via Zappa Records/UMe and includes more than seven hours of previously unreleased performances from three different line-ups.

The three complete Zappa shows included are: Edinboro State College in May 1974 (celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Mothers), his concert at Gannon Auditorium at Gannon University that same November, and his last Erie show in November 1976 at the Erie County Fieldhouse. Bonus tracks are taken from performances in South Bend, Toledo and Montreal around the same time.

Says Travers of the 71-track project, “When the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020, I found myself, like so many others, with a lot of extra time on my hands. Because of this, I threw myself even more deeply into archiving the fabulous vault of Mr. Frank Zappa. During this time, it dawned on me that in all my years being the Vaultmeister for Zappa, I had never prioritised documenting the concerts FZ played in my hometown of Erie, Pa.” 

Fans can pre-order an exclusive edition of the box set with an illustrated Fantoons poster. A version of the set without the poster will be available to pre-order on April 22.

