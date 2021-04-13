Prog talks Frank Zappa with Alex Winter and Ahmet Zappa

Alex Winter's acclaimed documentary ZAPPA, profiling the life and career of the legendary Frank Zappa, was recently released to streaming outlets worldwide, following its cinematic release through Magnolia Pictures last November.

Last week, Prog writer David West sat down with director Winter and Zappa's son,

musician and writer, and trustee of the Zappa Family Trust, Ahmet Zappa, for an exclusive chat which you can watch in full below.

"It was fascinating to talk to Alex and Ahmet about their six-year journey to bring ZAPPA to the screen and, after all their hard work, they still remain so passionate and excited about this remarkable film," says David. "For a Zappa fan, this was a dream assignment and a real privilege."

With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

You can watch ZAPPA through Altitude Film and all major streaming platforms.