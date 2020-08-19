Frank Zappa’s legendary Zappawood plot hits the market

Frank Zappa’s famous Zappawood plot of land in Los Angeles has hit the market for $999,000.

Zappa originally moved into a log cabin on the Hollywood Hills site at 2401 Laurel Canyon Blvd in the late 60s before it was eventually converted into a recording studio.

Artists including Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck and members of The Mothers Of Invention would gather there, with John Mayall writing his track 2401 about the property.

While the majority the plot is now vacant, estate agents Redfin report that the 2.4-acre site still features some curiosities.

Redfin say: "Welcome to Zappawood. Located in the heart of the Hollywood Hills on the corner of Laurel Canyon and Lookout Mountain. Consisting of 10 contiguous parcels, this approximately 2.4-acre vacant property is rich in history and development potential.

“With sprawling park-like grounds and three separate entrances, Zappawood is the ideal blank canvas for an unprecedented Hollywood Hills estate.

“Pathways and stone steps embellished with colourful tiles lead to seating nooks built into the hillside and expansive faux rock caves.

“Once the site of Frank Zappa's legendary log cabin, this property was the premier gathering place of the 60s and 70s Los Angeles rock’n’roll legends.”

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Zappa’s Halloween shows from New York in 1981 would be celebrated in a new box set.

Halloween 81 will also include a Count Frankula mask and cape.

Frank Zappa: Halloween 81

Frank Zappa's Halloween shows from New York in 1981 are to be celebrated with this 6CD box set featuring more than 80 tracks from across three shows. It'll also come with a Count Frankula mask and cape.

Frank Zappa: Halloween 81 6CD Box set

