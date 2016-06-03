Frank Zappa In His Own Words film to be released

Eat That Question: Frank Zappa In His Own Words is to be released on June 24.

The film, directed by Thorsten Schutte, features interviews, archive footage and forgotten performances spanning the late singer-songwriter’s 30-year career. A trailer can be viewed below.

It’s described as “a sharply edited and energetic celebration of Zappa through his public persona, allowing us to witness his shifting relationship with audiences. We are immersed into the musician’s world while experiencing two distinct facets of his complex character.

“At once Zappa was both a charismatic composer who revelled in the joy of performing and, in the next moment, a fiercely intelligent and brutally honest interviewee whose convictions only got stronger as his career ascended.”

Another Zappa film project by director Alex Winter,Who The F*@% Is Frank Zappa, is also in the works.

Meanwhile, the composer’s surviving children have been embroiled in a public war of words after Frank Zappa Trust executor Ahmet denied he had forced his musician brother Dweezil to change the name of his tribute show.