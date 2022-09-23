If Britain is going to hell in a handcart then Kid Kapichi are the soundtrack

Here's What You Could Have Won is a series of potent rants from Kid Kapichi, Hastings’ four angriest young men

Kid Kapichi: Here's What You Could Have Won cover art
For their second album, Kid Kapichi enlisted Dom Craik from Nothing But Thieves as co-producer. He celebrated by punching the guitars of Ben Beetham and singer Jack Wilson through what sounds like a meat grinder to deliver a ‘beat punk’ quasi-industrial update of The Damned’s three-minute punk template. 

On top, Wilson delivers lyrics with socially conscious humour akin to Jarvis Cocker, snarling like a latter-day Johnny Rotten

In short – as buzzsaw opener New England makes clear – Kid Kapichi see Britain going to hell in a handcart and are pretty bloody cross about it. Rob The Supermarket rails against poverty, 5 Days On (2 Days Off) attacks waged slavery, while Super Soaker just rocks. 

They have softer moments, such as the acoustic Party At No.10 eviscerating you know who, or the lovelorn Never Really Had You, but more typical is Smash The Gaff, which takes a baseball bat to the family china. Rude and recommended.

