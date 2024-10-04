“From the deepest lows to the highest highs, in grief, in anger, and in joy, our band has been a celebration of being alive.” Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announce hiatus

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes have announced that they are going on hiatus, following the completion of their upcoming UK and European tour.

A statement on the band's social media platforms reads:

“Nine years, five albums, hundreds of stages shared all over the world and our songs sung with each and every one of you.



It is with sadness we announce the Rattlesnakes are taking a hiatus.



From the deepest lows to the highest highs, in grief, in anger, and in joy, our band has been a celebration of being alive no matter the circumstances.



We want to send our love and thanks to the band—Gareth, Tank, Elliot, and Mitch. It’s been a privilege to share the stage with some of the best musicians we know.



Please join us in celebration of the songs that changed our lives. Our UK and European tour will go ahead, and we look forward to seeing you all on the dance floor.”



The announcement is signed, “with love”, by Frank Carter and Dean Richardson.

The band's UK/Eaurope tour will kick off in Brighton at the Concorde 2 venue, on October 15.





A post shared by Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (@andtherattlesnakes) A photo posted by on

Whether or not the band's upcoming hiatus will open the door for Carter to play more shows with Sex Pistols trio Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook has not yet been revealed.

Reviewing the band at London's Bush Hall in the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Ian Fortnam writes, “no matter who’s scowling and expectorating behind their microphone, the Thristols remain the inimitable business end of the greatest punk band of them all. This isn’t an opinion, it’s a fact. When Jones, Cook and Matlock get their bollocks on to deliver the opening clarion of an Anarchy In The UK or a God Save The Queen, the earth moves.”

