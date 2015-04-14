Frank Carter and Rattlesnakes to launch Rotten EP

Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes will release their debut EP in May ahead of their first UK tour.
The former Gallows frontman last month revealed his new band and streamed their first track, Fangs.
Now he’s confirmed The Rotten EP will be out on May 4, featuring Fangs, Paradise and Primary Explosive.
The band follow the launch with a six-date UK tour, taking place after their first-ever show at London’s Sang Bleu on May 14.
Tour dates
04 Jun: Glasgow Ivory Blacks
05 Jun: Carlisle Brickyard
06 Jun: Manchester Star & Garter
08 Jun: Bristol The Fleece
09 Jun: St Albans The Horn
10 Jun: Southampton Joiners