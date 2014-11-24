Franck Carducci's Torn Apart set for January release

Franck Carducci will release his second solo album in January.

The prog multi-instrumentalist releases Torn Apart on January 9. The follow-up to 2011’s Oddity features a guest appearance from former Genesis man Steve Hackett.

A trailer for the album has been made available, which shows Carducci and his collaborators at work in the studio.

Torn Apart was original scheduled for a late 2014 release, but this has been pushed back into the new year.

Carducci said previously: “I’m thrilled that it will feature a special guest performance by Mr Steve Hackett himself. No need to mention that a collaboration with one of my all-time heroes is more than a dream come true for me.”