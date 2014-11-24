Trending

Franck Carducci's Torn Apart set for January release

By Prog  

Second solo album features Steve Hackett guest appearance

Franck Carducci will release his second solo album in January.

The prog multi-instrumentalist releases Torn Apart on January 9. The follow-up to 2011’s Oddity features a guest appearance from former Genesis man Steve Hackett.

A trailer for the album has been made available, which shows Carducci and his collaborators at work in the studio.

Torn Apart was original scheduled for a late 2014 release, but this has been pushed back into the new year.

Carducci said previously: “I’m thrilled that it will feature a special guest performance by Mr Steve Hackett himself. No need to mention that a collaboration with one of my all-time heroes is more than a dream come true for me.”