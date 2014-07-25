Dunnery reveals 'daunting' re-record project

Francis Dunnery admits he's set himself a "challenging, daunting and overwhelming" challenge with his next project.
He’s begun work on an album called Vampires, set to include 29 It Bites and solo tracks re-recorded “in their original form” – and he’s invited fans to become part of the process.
The idea came to him after supporters congratulated him on the career-spanning setlist delivered at recent Sensational Francis Dunnery Band shows. He says: “I’ve been deeply inspired by all the really positive feedback.
“The last UK tour was one of my most enjoyable musical experiences in a long time. It was a huge hit from start to finish and I’d love to keep the momentum going. I’m dreadfully excited about this project – it’s just the sort of thing that I like to get my teeth into. Challenging, daunting and overwhelming. What more could a man ever want?”
Dunnery, who’ll be documenting the process on video from the start, will soon launch a backing vocals programme, explaining: “I’ll be asking fans from all over the world to sing on the album – please keep watching this space for details.”
Once complete, the Vampires release will be back with a seven-date UK tour:
Oct 25: Egremont Market Hall
Oct 26: Glasgow Classic Grand
Oct 28: Newcastle Cluny
Oct 29: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms
Oct 30: Manchester Club Academy
Nov 01: Porth Factory
Nov 02: London Bush Hall
Tracklist (order not confirmed)
I Got You Eating Out Of My Hand
Underneath Your Pillow
Midnight
Screaming On The Beaches
Old Man And The Angel
Once Around The World
Yellow Christian
You’ll Never Go To Heaven
Calling All The Heroes
Vampires
Feels Like Summertime
Still Too Young To Remember
The Ice Melts Into Water
Heartache Reborn
Jackal In Your Mind
Welcome To The Wild Country
American Life In The Summertime
Good Life
What’s He Gonna Say
I’m In Love
Wounding And Healing
Only New York Going On
Too Much Saturn
In My Dreams
Seventeen Fires Of Love
Yonder Mountain
Joy
Give Up And Let It Go
Whoever Brought Me Here