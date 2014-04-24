Frampton details ballet album

Peter Frampton's upcoming album Hummingbirds In A Box contains material written for a ballet company, he's confirmed.

The seven-track record, due for release on June 23, is based on live pieces he performed with the Cincinnati Ballet in April 2013.

Frampton says: “Writing for dance was a wonderfully freeing experience. There were no boundaries – we were able to push the composing envelope.”

The album launch is preceded with a a live performance in New York, where the ballet company will dance to the new studio versions of the compositions.

It’s his second collaboration with Gordon Kennedy, after the pair worked together on Frampton’s Grammy-winning 2006 release Fingerprints.

Frampton kicks off a UK tour on June 22 in Ohio, completing the trek on August 31 in Arizona.

Meanwhile, a man who stole the guitarist’s luggage from Denver airport last year has been given a suspended 60-day jail sentence. John Allen Papelbon, 52, pled guilty to grabbing seven items of luggage in October, and will pay nearly $9000 in restitution.