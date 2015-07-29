Fozzy announce European tour

Fozzy have announced a European winter tour with Nonpoint and Sumo Cyco.

Chris Jericho’s band will play 19 dates in November, including 11 appearances across the UK, in support of 2014 release Do You Wanna Start A War.

Earlier this year, WWE star Jericho insisted the band were his top priority, saying: “If I never wrestle another match again, I’m happy with it. I’ve done all that I ever wanted to do and more. I still like going back from time to time, because it’s fun.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be in a rock band and I wanted to a wrestler, so I’ve always done both. It’s just that wrestling took off first.”

Tickets and VIP packages are now available via the band’s website.

Jericho presents the World Rock Chart on TeamRock Radio every weekend.

Nov 14: Augsburg Kantine, Germany Nov 15: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria Nov 17: Hamburg Logo, Germany Nov 18: Berlin Columbia Club, Germany Nov 19: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany Nov 20: Vaureal Le Forum, France Nov 21: Esch-sur-Alzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg Nov 22: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany Nov 24: Reading Sub 89, UK Nov 25: Tunbridge Wells The Forum, UK Nov 26: London Islington Academy, UK Nov 27: Manchester Sound Control, UK Nov 28: Chester Live Rooms, UK Dec 01: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK Dec 02: Cambridge The Junction, UK Dec 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK Dec 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK Dec 05: Sheffield Winter Rocks at Corporation Dec 06: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK