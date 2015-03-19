Fozzy's Jericho happy if he never wrestles again

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho says he’d be happy if he never wrestles again.

The singer and WWE superstar balances his musical career with his stints in the ring, but says the band is now his priority.

He tells GetYourRockOut: “If I never wrestle another match again, I’m happy with it. I’ve done all that I ever wanted to do and more. I still like going back from time to time, because it’s fun.

“I’ve been very smart over the last 10 years in building the Chris Jericho brand, and wrestling is a part of what I do. But it’s not by far the biggest thing of what I do.

“When I was a kid, I wanted to be in a rock band and I wanted to a wrestler, so I’ve always done both. It’s just that wrestling took off first.”

Jericho insists he’s never based a career choice on a paycheque. “I’ve always lived my life doing what I wanna do and what feels right to me — not for money, not what other people want me to do,” he says.

“If I listened to what other people want me to do, I never would have gotten into wrestling in the first place. Everyone said I was too small. I never would have gotten into rock’n’roll. Everyone said, ‘You’ll never do it.’

“So I learned a long time ago to be really happy with what you’re doing career-wise. You have to follow your heart and do what you feel is right and commit to it.”

Fozzy released their latest album Do You Wanna Start A War last year. Jericho presents the World Rock Chart onTeamRock Radio every weekend.