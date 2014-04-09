Foxy Shazam give away 5th album

Foxy Shazam are offering their fifth album Gonzo as a free download in full.

Get your copy via their Bandcamp page.

The Ohio outfit are also offering a limited-edition vinyl version for pre-order, to be delivered next month.

Frontman Eric Nally says: “Gonzo was written in a room, recorded in a room, all together. It was a shared experience and an easier process – things really started to come out. It was a very organic experience. I can read it like a book, like a cohesive piece of art. It’s by far the most personal album to me.”

Foxy Shazam embark on a US tour on May 27.