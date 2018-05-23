Four classic Clapton albums set for vinyl reissue

Four Eric Clapton albums from the 80s are to be reissued on vinyl next month.

Money And Cigarettes (1983), Behind The Sun (1985), August (1986) and Journeyman (1989) will launch on vinyl for the first time in 25 years on June 29 via Warner Music.

The reissues will arrive shortly before Slowhand plays a sold-out headline set at London’s Hyde Park on July 8 – part of the British Summer Time festival.

Clapton will be supported by Santana, Gary Clark Jr, Steve Winwood, Zucchero, Chas & Dave, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Wandering Hearts, Ryan Kinder, The Americans, Eric Paslay and Kelly McGrath on the day.

Clapton first played at Hyde Park in front of 120,000 people with Blind Faith in 1969 alongside bandmates Winwood, Ginger Baker and Rick Grech. The guitarist returned in 1996 and again in 2008.

Clapton says: “I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past and I’m really looking forward to playing there again – the whole atmosphere is very special.”

Eric Clapton - Money And Cigarettes

Money and Cigarettes was released in 1983 and was the first album on Clapton’s Duck imprint. Musicians on the album include Ry Cooder, Albert Lee and Donald “Duck” Dunn. View Deal

Eric Clapton - Behind The Sun

Originally released in 1985, the album is the first time Clapton collaborated with Phil Collins, who co-produced the album and played on seven tracks.View Deal

Eric Clapton - August

August was released in 1986 and was co-produced by Phil Collins, along with Clapton and Tom Dowd. The album features Phil Collins, Tina Turner, Michael Brecker and Gary Brooker.View Deal