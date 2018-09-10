Former HIM and Amorphis members unite in Flat Earth

Former members of HIM and Amorphis have teamed up in new band Flat Earth.

The group sees ex HIM bandmates Mikko "Linde" Lindström and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen join forces with former Amorphis member Niclas Etelävuori and Polanski’s Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen.

They’ve signed a deal with Drakkar Entertainment for an album which is expected to launch later this year – and it'll feature their first single Blame.

Etelävuori says: “We are stoked to sign with Drakkar. We have been working on this album for quite some time now and are super excited that we finally can release the first Flat Earth album. Can’t wait to get it out and get on the road and play again.”

Drakkar Entertainment’s Jonathan Geschwill adds: “We are very happy to have Flat Earth join the Drakkar roster because this band has a lot of potential and comes with considerable knowledge and skill.

“Both on a musical as well as on a personal level, it’s easy to see that these are musicians who have mostly been working professionally for more than 20 years in the industry.

“Finland has always been a good place for Drakkar in this regard and of course the goal is to establish the band as quickly as possible across Europe.”

Watch the video for Blame below, while further album details will be released in due course.