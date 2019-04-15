Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp returns with new single Purpose For Pain

Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp has announced his return with a video for his new single.

It’s titled Purpose For Pain and it’s said to be auto-biographical and comes from a “rush of memories, from abuse, to escape, and going from bad to worse before finding the beauty in life’s hard-learned lessons.”

The song will feature on Stapp’s upcoming album The Space Between The Shadows, which will be released via Napalm Records in July, on a date still to be finalised.

The video was directed by Daniel E Catullo III, who says: “I’ve worked with Scott for many years now and consider him one of my dearest friends.

“I was honoured to be able to collaborate with him on this video and to direct the first video on the album. Coming up with creative ideas is always fun with Scott and it is an extra bonus that we think alike in so many ways.

“For this video it was a true collaborative effort and we went back and forth on a bunch of ideas until we decided on the final storyline. I think the final video captured the essence of the song perfectly.”

Stapp will head out on tour this summer in support of the new album, details of which will be revealed in due course.

Find a full list of dates below.

In 2016, Stapp replaced the late Scott Weiland in Art Of Anarchy. However, last year, it was reported that the vocalist was being sued by founding members Jon and Vince Votta, who alleged Stapp refused to tour or promote band’s material.

Scott Stapp 2019 tour dates

Jun 20: Oshkosh Waterfest Concert Series, WI

Jun 21: New Buffalo Four Winds Casino Resort, MI

Jun 22: St. Charles The Arcada Theatre, IL

Jun 27: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Jun 28: Toledo Civic Music Hall, OH

Jun 29: Boardman Ribs-N-Rock Festival, OH

Jul 02: Kansas City Knuckleheads, MO

Jul 06: Jefferson Wild Rose Casino, IA

Jul 10: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Jul 12: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jul 13: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Jul 14: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, TX

Jul 17: Rocky Mount Harvester Performance Center, VA

Jul 19: Stroudsburg Pocono Event Center, PA

Jul 20: Millville Levoy Theater, NJ

Jul 21: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Jul 24: Salisbury Blue Ocean Music Hall, MA

Jul 25: New York City Sony Hall, NY

Jul 27: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jul 28: Virginia Beach Boathouse, VA

Aug 02: Boston Wilbur Theatre, MA

Aug 03: Portland Aura, ME

Aug 08: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Aug 31: Lake Andes Fort Randall Casino, SD