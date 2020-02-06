Forget Spotify and Apple Music: get 30 days of Tidal for FREE!

If you’re yet to sign up to any music streaming service (really? It's 2020!), or you’re looking for Spotify or Apple Music-beating audio quality, Tidal could be your go-to, especially while there are free trials and big discounts to be had.

Tidal is a music lover's dream, delivering over 60 million tracks, alongside videos, docs, curated playlists and other exclusive content. If you've been left cold by the sound quality of other streaming services, Tidal’s HiFi plan presents your favorite tracks and albums with lush, lossless audio and, in some cases, master-quality sound.

Between now and 30 March, Tidal is offering music-fans a 30 day trial to explore what it's all about, with the option to cancel at any time.

Sign up to Tidal's 30 day trial, absolutely FREE

Nope, there's no catch. Start your trial today, delve into the app and start listening. You've got 30 days to decide if you dig it.View Deal

If you like what you hear during your trial, you can currently save up to 20% off Tidal’s annual plans, too – although there's no need to wait until your trial is up to take advantage. Opt for the Tidal Premium plan and pay just $89.99 per year, compared with the usual $119.89. That’s a monthly saving of $3.

Tidal's high quality HiFi service is getting in on the action too, with almost $50 off the usual $239.89 annual cost. Right now you can sign up for just $189.99, which means a monthly saving of $4.

If you want to listen to your music as the artist intended, Tidal should be top of your list.