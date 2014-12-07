Foreigner trail Best Of 4 & More

Foreigner have launched a promo video for live album The Best Of Foreigner 4 & More, which featured recent live recordings of tracks from their classic album along with additional hits.

The original 1981 release has racked up sales of over nine million, while spending more weeks atop the US album charts than any artist in the history of Atlantic Records – including AC/DC, the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

Mainman Mick Jones says in the clip: “We had a really big challenge at that point as the band went down to four people, hence the name 4.” But the record succeeded because they stuck to their master plan: “We used to make albums that you could listen to from beginning to end,” he says. “That’s always what I strived to do.”

The live set, featuring the band’s current lineup, was recorded live at the Borgata Hotel’s Music Box venue in Atlantic City, New Jersey in October. It was released last week after a crowdfunding campaign.

Jones and original frontman Lou Gramm are teaming up for the first time in over a decade to write songs for each of their solo albums that may surface in 2015.

