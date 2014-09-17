Foreigner duo confirm studio plans

Foreigner guitarist Mick Jones says it will be “fun” hooking up with the band’s original frontman Lou Gramm later this year.

They are teaming up for the first time in over a decade to write songs for each of their solo albums, which may surface in 2015.

Jones tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “We want to delve back into some of the ideas we both knew we had. Then there’s this little trove of goodies that Lou’s got that I haven’t heard. So we’ll start basically just messing around with those ideas and maybe that will inspire us into something new.”

He adds: “I think we’re both going into it quite openly – just let it come naturally. We have no specific plans to do anything more at the moment. But it will be fun and a great way of us reestablishing more contact with each other. And I’m very happy about that.”

Gramm, who left Foreigner in 2003, met Jones last year, when the pair were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Foreigner will release 7-disc box set The Complete Atlantic Studio Albums 1977-1991 on October 13, which includes remastered albums and bonus tracks from their classic lineup with Jones and Gramm, along with Unusual Heat, featuring frontman Johnny Edwards.