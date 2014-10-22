Foreigner detail 4 live and more

Foreigner have confirmed the release of The Best Of Foreigner 4 & More, which sees the current lineup recreating tracks from their 1981 album plus some of their other hits.

Foreigner have confirmed the release of The Best Of Foreigner 4 & More, which sees the current lineup recreating tracks from their 1981 album plus some of their greatest hits.

Mainman Mick Jones, singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarists Thom Gimbel and Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier recorded the live album earlier this month in Atlantic City.

The 12-track set features 4 tracks Juke Box Hero, Break It Up and Waiting For A Girl Like You plus Feels Like The First Time, Cold As Ice and others.

Jones says: “Our music has touched a lot of people worldwide – unwittingly, we’ve weaved our music into the fabric of people’s lives.”

Pilson, who produced the work with Jones as executive producer, adds: “Great songs, great performances and great production are timeless – and 4 has all three in spades. Bringing the album to life on stage made us very happy. We’re thrilled to give people a chance to really reflect on what a great and classic album 4 truly is.”

Hansen explains: “It’s great to be in a group with people who really get it, and understand how fortunate we are to be playing and performing such great material.”

The Best Of Foreigner 4 & More is available for pre-order via the project’s Pledge page, which carries additional offers including poster, replica tour shirt and vinyl editions. The band are currently touring Europe with an acoustic show, and play a one-off full-power album launch in Switzerland on November 6.

